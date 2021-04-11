Ark (ARK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $343.15 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $2.67 or 0.00004456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $343.15 million and $8.84 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011156 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000914 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 156,554,612 coins and its circulating supply is 128,433,715 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

