Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.46

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.46 and traded as high as C$2.63. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at C$2.60, with a volume of 533,957 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.25 price target (up from C$4.00) on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Laurentian decreased their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$804.01 million and a P/E ratio of 42.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$131.38 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States.

