Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Million

Analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) will post $1.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $1.70 million. Ardelyx posted sales of $1.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full year sales of $19.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.52 million to $26.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $115.95 million, with estimates ranging from $97.38 million to $132.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 million.

ARDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Shares of ARDX stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,161,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a current ratio of 11.72. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $734.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39.

In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,376. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,922,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,319,000 after purchasing an additional 68,306 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,860,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,721,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 164,447 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,372,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 734,574 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

