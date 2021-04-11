Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,825,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,150 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $100,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth $4,006,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Arcosa by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Arcosa by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcosa by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 54,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $63.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.46 and a 200-day moving average of $55.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

ACA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti downgraded Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcosa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

