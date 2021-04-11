ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $82.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.93% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and solutions. The company’s Freight Transportation segment offers transportation of general commodities; motor carrier freight transportation services; business-to-business air transportation services; ocean transport services; global customizable supply chain solutions and integrated warehousing services. Its Premium Logistics & Expedited Freight Services segment provides expedited freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services; and domestic and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground service. ArcBest Corporation, formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation, is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $73.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.66. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $74.99.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. Also, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $357,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,971,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,457,000 after buying an additional 200,724 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ArcBest by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,711,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in ArcBest by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 392,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,765,000 after buying an additional 37,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ArcBest by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after buying an additional 112,288 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

