Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will report ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.39). Aquestive Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.64). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.78). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aquestive Therapeutics.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AQST shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

In related news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 40,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $265,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 860,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 18,784 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 112.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 49.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 236.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 127,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.68. 486,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,470. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 3.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.