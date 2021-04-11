APY.Finance Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.04 Million (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One APY.Finance coin can now be bought for $1.66 or 0.00002772 BTC on major exchanges. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $44.22 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00068953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $177.65 or 0.00297298 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.35 or 0.00743632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,892.90 or 1.00233105 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00018762 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $477.93 or 0.00799836 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,694,291 coins. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

