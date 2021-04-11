Apria (NYSE:HAYW) Receives $21.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Apria (NYSE:HAYW) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.33.

Several brokerages have commented on HAYW. Bank of America began coverage on Apria in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Apria alerts:

In other Apria news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 7,190,598 shares of Apria stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $115,552,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick Roetken acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $442,000.

HAYW stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.89. 1,094,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,023. Apria has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $17.98.

About Apria

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.