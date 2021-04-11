Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $150.00 at Barclays

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price increased by Barclays from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.36.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT stock opened at $138.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.11. The company has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $46.22 and a twelve month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.