API3 Market Capitalization Hits $121.10 Million (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. API3 has a total market cap of $121.10 million and approximately $17.88 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 coin can now be purchased for about $8.75 or 0.00014480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00053730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020348 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.47 or 0.00615081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00081059 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00032038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00037018 BTC.

About API3

API3 (API3) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official website is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

