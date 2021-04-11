Aphria (APHA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Aphria to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aphria alerts:

NASDAQ APHA opened at $16.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 2.67. Aphria has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on APHA. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Aphria from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Aphria from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Aphria from $15.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Aphria has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.28.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.