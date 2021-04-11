Aphria (APHA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Aphria to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ APHA opened at $16.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 2.67. Aphria has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
About Aphria
Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.
