Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Aon plc (NYSE:AON) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AON’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.16. AON posted earnings per share of $3.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full year earnings of $10.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $11.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.96 to $13.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AON.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AON from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock opened at $237.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. AON has a 1 year low of $167.45 and a 1 year high of $238.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.18. The stock has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AON (AON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.