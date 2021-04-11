Antiample (XAMP) Reaches Market Cap of $1.07 Million

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last week, Antiample has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Antiample coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Antiample has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $109.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Antiample alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00053242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00081482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $369.60 or 0.00611891 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00032243 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00037371 BTC.

Antiample Coin Profile

Antiample (CRYPTO:XAMP) is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. The official website for Antiample is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Antiample Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Antiample should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Antiample using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Antiample Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Antiample and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.