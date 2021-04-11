ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) VP Sells $1,068,540.00 in Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ANSS opened at $366.70 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.21 and a 1 year high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $339.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 82.96 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.55 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.63.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

