ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) VP Sells $1,068,540.00 in Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of ANSS opened at $366.70 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.21 and a 1 year high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $339.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 82.96 and a beta of 1.23.
ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.55 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.63.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
