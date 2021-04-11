Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 1,949 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

XBI stock opened at $129.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.54 and a 200-day moving average of $137.56. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $81.87 and a 12-month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.