Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 17,157 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. cut its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,254 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,157 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned about 0.40% of The Bancorp worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Bancorp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in The Bancorp by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in The Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 55,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

TBBK stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average is $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $24.52.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.68 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TBBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

In other The Bancorp news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $867,200.00. Also, Director James J. Mcentee III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

