Anderson Hoagland & Co. Purchases 822 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,792 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.5% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $576.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $357.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $257.00 and a 1 year high of $614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $533.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

