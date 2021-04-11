Anderson Hoagland & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.75. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.