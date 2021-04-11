Analyzing Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) & VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) and VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Tellurian has a beta of 2.62, meaning that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VAALCO Energy has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Tellurian and VAALCO Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tellurian 2 0 2 0 2.00 VAALCO Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tellurian currently has a consensus target price of $4.08, indicating a potential upside of 98.22%. VAALCO Energy has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.78%. Given Tellurian’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tellurian is more favorable than VAALCO Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Tellurian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 42.3% of Tellurian shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tellurian and VAALCO Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tellurian -623.45% -123.99% -43.46% VAALCO Energy -56.93% 27.98% 12.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tellurian and VAALCO Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tellurian $28.77 million 27.68 -$151.77 million ($0.69) -2.99 VAALCO Energy $84.52 million 1.54 $2.56 million N/A N/A

VAALCO Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Tellurian.

Summary

VAALCO Energy beats Tellurian on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc. engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. It owns interests in 9,373 net acres of natural gas production assets, and 72 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

