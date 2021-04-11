Analysts Set Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) PT at $29.17

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.17.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 23,851 shares in the last quarter.

PDS opened at $24.28 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 3.20.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($0.46). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.30 million. Precision Drilling’s revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

