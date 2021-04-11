Analysts Set Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Target Price at $23.18

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.18.

OXY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of OXY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.59. 10,378,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,645,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.10. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $32.52.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Grace Capital raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

