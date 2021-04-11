Analysts Set HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Target Price at $453.59

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $465.79.

HUBS has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus increased their target price on HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist increased their target price on HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total transaction of $986,871.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,468,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $292,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,040,800.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,706 shares of company stock worth $18,984,218. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $516.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,923. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $133.23 and a twelve month high of $547.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $477.87 and a 200-day moving average of $395.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.