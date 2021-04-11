Analysts Set Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) PT at $6.72

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.16.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ERF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Enerplus alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERF. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Enerplus by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 2,347,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,480 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Enerplus by 755.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,153,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,941 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Enerplus by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,290,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 530,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Enerplus by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 963,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 466,146 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Enerplus by 44,460.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,154 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 313,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. The business had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Enerplus will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 8.86%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.