Analysts Set DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Price Target at $21.75

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DMAC shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

DMAC opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 2.58.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMAC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $3,392,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 29,433 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

