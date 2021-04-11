Analysts Set Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Target Price at $124.00

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other Catalent news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $2,262,760.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $82,244.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,041 shares of company stock worth $8,357,531 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after buying an additional 31,730 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,972,000. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

CTLT stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.26. The company had a trading volume of 790,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.53. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $53.88 and a fifty-two week high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Catalent will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

