Analysts Expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) will post sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Under Armour posted sales of $930.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year sales of $4.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Under Armour.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

UAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Under Armour by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Under Armour by 19.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 119,206 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Under Armour by 4.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 132,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter valued at $994,000. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UAA traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,834,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,689,907. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Under Armour has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $24.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Under Armour (UAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.