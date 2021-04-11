Analysts Expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. The Shyft Group posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.49 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SHYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Colliers Securities increased their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,895. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.53. The Shyft Group has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -482.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $485,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,521,126.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,885.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,699,786 in the last ninety days. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,266,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,653,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,928,000 after acquiring an additional 93,219 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 15,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

