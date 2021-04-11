Analysts Expect NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) to Post $0.37 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. NortonLifeLock reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,830,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,481 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,358,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,925 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,242,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,473 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1,043.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,989,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 302.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,621,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726,796 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.93 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

