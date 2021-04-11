Analysts Expect Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Analysts forecast that Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) will report $600,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neovasc’s earnings. Neovasc posted sales of $530,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full year sales of $3.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $5.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.73 million, with estimates ranging from $2.70 million to $30.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Neovasc.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.36.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVCN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Sunday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Neovasc by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Neovasc by 229.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 83,161 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Neovasc by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. 13.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVCN opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. Neovasc has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $3.88.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

