Analysts Expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to Post -$0.56 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.83). LendingClub reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

In related news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 9,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $100,015.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 737,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,151,352.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $30,003.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,359.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,230 shares of company stock worth $389,995 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

LC stock opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.74. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $22.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

