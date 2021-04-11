Analysts Expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will announce sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange reported sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year sales of $6.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $7.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

NYSE ICE traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $117.17. 1,657,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,470. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $119.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 34.02%.

In other news, insider David S. Goone sold 5,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $576,555.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at $23,620,212.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,012,400.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,290,676.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,236 shares of company stock worth $3,506,057 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

