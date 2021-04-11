Analysts Expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.26. Hanesbrands reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 420%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

HBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,877,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,179,736. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $21.24. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $635,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $576,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,130 shares of company stock worth $2,886,204 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 178,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 49,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 105,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

