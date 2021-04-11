Analysts Expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.35 Billion

Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will post sales of $2.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.31 billion. Eastman Chemical reported sales of $2.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year sales of $9.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.98 billion to $9.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.31 billion to $9.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.53.

In other news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $3,963,726.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,544,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 495.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,302,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,608,000 after buying an additional 1,083,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,387,000 after buying an additional 630,045 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1,127.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 247,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,867,000 after purchasing an additional 227,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,394,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,879,000 after purchasing an additional 199,748 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EMN opened at $112.23 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $119.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

