Analysts Expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to Announce -$0.68 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will report earnings per share of ($0.68) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Clovis Oncology reported earnings of ($1.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($2.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.28). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clovis Oncology.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $43.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $44,128.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $87,590.30. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,256,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after purchasing an additional 408,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 19,434 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 107,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 398,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $6.23 on Thursday. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $11.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.10.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.