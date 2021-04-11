Analysts Anticipate Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Occidental Petroleum reported earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.48) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on OXY. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,378,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,645,555. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.76%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,512,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,797,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,937,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,852,000 after acquiring an additional 58,805 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,129,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,864,000 after acquiring an additional 78,384 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $34,429,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,524,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,256,000 after acquiring an additional 44,776 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

