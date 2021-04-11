Analysts Anticipate Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to Announce $1.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) will post $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Mastercard’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the highest is $1.84. Mastercard reported earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $8.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $11.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mastercard.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.37.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $380.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.98, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $389.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $362.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total value of $19,113,855.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,447,455,732.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 755,220 shares of company stock valued at $249,649,372. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mastercard (MA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.