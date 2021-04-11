Analysts Anticipate ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) will post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 260%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ICICI Bank.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.79%.

Shares of NYSE IBN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.37. 5,211,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,321,136. The company has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. ICICI Bank has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $18.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 838.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 218,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 195,280 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

