Analysts Anticipate Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will announce sales of $1.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.28 billion. Harley-Davidson posted sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year sales of $4.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOG. Citigroup lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 21.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 133,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 23,169 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 74.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

HOG stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,218,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,389. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 58.40, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

