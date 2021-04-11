Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,536,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 413,863 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of MetLife worth $72,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MET shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.46.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $61.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.02. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $62.67.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.