Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $80.58 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 864,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 192,578 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Paychex worth $80,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Paychex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Paychex by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 628,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth $347,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 4.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $96.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.16. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

