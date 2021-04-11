Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $69.29 Million Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 221.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,323,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,289,203 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $69,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,399,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,083,000 after buying an additional 2,732,471 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,664,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,067 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $209,140,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,511,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,472,000 after buying an additional 203,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,390,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,247,000 after acquiring an additional 504,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.62.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $20.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

