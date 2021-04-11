Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 438,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,763 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $76,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 686.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after buying an additional 37,031 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 734.1% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 14,615 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.31.

MCK stock opened at $190.87 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $125.65 and a 1 year high of $198.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.95.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,527 shares of company stock worth $3,783,616 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.