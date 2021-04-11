AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AMN. Truist upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN stock opened at $75.86 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $80.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $631.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,405,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,238.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total transaction of $153,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,223.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,901 shares of company stock worth $1,758,269 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.