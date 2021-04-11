Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $590.89 Million

Brokerages expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to post $590.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $635.90 million and the lowest is $508.11 million. Americold Realty Trust reported sales of $484.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COLD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $7,070,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,626,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,220. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COLD traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.43. 736,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.21%.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

