American National Bank Sells 315 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

American National Bank lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 9.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 9,761.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,667,000 after buying an additional 212,124 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,328,000 after buying an additional 70,193 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 444.2% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,136,000 after buying an additional 50,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,754,000 after buying an additional 163,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.81.

Shares of CMI opened at $259.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.93 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.17.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

