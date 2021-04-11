American National Bank Purchases 6,278 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

American National Bank lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4,213.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LOW stock opened at $198.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.93 and its 200 day moving average is $167.63. The stock has a market cap of $142.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.49 and a 1-year high of $198.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.12.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

