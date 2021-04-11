American National Bank Grows Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

American National Bank raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.88.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $184.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The company has a market cap of $176.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 555,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,132,302. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

