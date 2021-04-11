American National Bank Grows Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $124.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.19. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $91.40 and a one year high of $126.25.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

