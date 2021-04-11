American National Bank Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

American National Bank increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 19.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.6% of American National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 690.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 12,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 10,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $386.23 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.38%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

