American International Group Inc. Trims Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TransUnion by 55.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,162,000 after purchasing an additional 153,194 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,194,000 after buying an additional 37,080 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 141,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,917,000 after buying an additional 69,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,071,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion stock opened at $95.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. TransUnion has a one year low of $65.94 and a one year high of $102.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 56.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.58.

In other news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,724,166. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

